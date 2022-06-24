UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports More COVID-19 Cases, Samoa Records 1 More Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Fiji reports more COVID-19 cases, Samoa records 1 more death

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :SUVA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Fiji has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days while Samoa has recorded one more COVID-19-related death this week.

In Fiji, the country's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong confirmed that of the 104 new COVID-19 cases, 31 were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

Fong added that for the 164 deaths reported in the third wave which started in January this year, eight deaths were below the age of 19 years. Seven out of the eight children had significant pre-existing medical conditions, and one child had no known underlying medical condition.

Fiji, a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has recorded more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases, with 865 COVID-19-related deaths, since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

