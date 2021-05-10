UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Fiji reported on Monday night one locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

According to Fiji's Health Ministry, the new case is a woman from Fiji's capital city of Suva, who is considered to have been infected in the community.

Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Health Ministry James Fong said that all the containment areas, including Suva, will remain for another week.

He added that movement across Fiji's main island of Viti Levu is currently restricted for essential purposes only to avoid gatherings.

Currently, Fiji has 140 cases in total, with 101 recoveries, 36 active cases and three deaths.

Fiji also has maintained a nationwide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time since March last year.

