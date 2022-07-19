Fiji reports one new COVID-19-related death, 268 new cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Fiji has recorded 268 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past few days, bringing the death toll in the island nation to 870.

An 82-year-old man in Suva, capital of Fiji, died on Monday from respiratory distress caused by COVID-19, according to the Fijivillage news website on Tuesday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said although the man was three dose vaccinated, he had multiple pre-existing medical conditions which worsened his COVID-19 state.

Of the 268 new cases recorded since last Friday, 129 cases were reported in the central part of Fiji, 122 cases in the western part and 17 cases in the northern part.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, 149,998 people have received their first booster doses, or 48 percent of the target population, while 13,540 people have received their second boosters.

Fong said they have seen recently that people who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated but had not received a booster dose.

He urged people, especially those over the age of 50 and anyone with underlying medical conditions to get vaccinated and get their first and second booster shots when due.