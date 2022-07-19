UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports One New COVID-19-related Death, 268 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Fiji reports one new COVID-19-related death, 268 new cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Fiji has recorded 268 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past few days, bringing the death toll in the island nation to 870.

An 82-year-old man in Suva, capital of Fiji, died on Monday from respiratory distress caused by COVID-19, according to the Fijivillage news website on Tuesday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said although the man was three dose vaccinated, he had multiple pre-existing medical conditions which worsened his COVID-19 state.

Of the 268 new cases recorded since last Friday, 129 cases were reported in the central part of Fiji, 122 cases in the western part and 17 cases in the northern part.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, 149,998 people have received their first booster doses, or 48 percent of the target population, while 13,540 people have received their second boosters.

Fong said they have seen recently that people who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated but had not received a booster dose.

He urged people, especially those over the age of 50 and anyone with underlying medical conditions to get vaccinated and get their first and second booster shots when due.

Related Topics

Died Suva Man Fiji From

Recent Stories

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

9 minutes ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

12 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.