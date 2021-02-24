UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports One New Imported COVID-19 Case

Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

SUVA, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Fiji reported Wednesday one new imported COVID-19 case, a 30-year-old male who arrived in Fiji's third largest city of Nadi on Feb. 18 from Manila, the Philippines.

The man returned a weak positive result during routine testing while undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Nadi. Based on the test result, and current lack of symptoms, he is considered a historical case, who was likely infected and recovered multiple weeks or months before entering Fiji.

Management of this case will follow Fiji's standard protocol for positive cases.

The man is now isolated at the Lautoka hospital, about 24 kilometers north of Nadi.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old female who arrived in Nadi on Feb. 18 from Panama City, Panama, also returned a weak positive test result during routine testing while undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Nadi. she had tested positive and was confirmed as a COVID-19 case in Panama in December 2020.

She recovered and tested negative during subsequent tests, including a pre-departure test, before departing for Fiji. Based on the weak positive test results, her current lack of symptoms, and history of testing positive in Panama, it is considered a historical case, which will not be counted as a new case for Fiji.

Currently, Fiji has had 57 COVID-19 cases in total, with one active case, 54 recoveries and two deaths. The last 39 cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine. It has been 312 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18, 2020.

A total of 29,626 laboratory tests have so far been conducted in Fiji, with a daily average of 160 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 1,048 tests per week over the last two weeks.

Fiji still maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.

