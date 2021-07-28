UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Retains Olympic Men's Rugby Sevens Crown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fiji retains Olympic men's rugby sevens crown

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Fiji's men's rugby sevens team successfully defended their Olympic title after conquering New Zealand 27-12 in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Wednesday's victory means that Fiji has won the event consecutively at the Games.

Argentina overcame the 2016 Olympics finalists Britain 17-12 to win bronze earlier on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Tokyo Fiji 2016 Gold Olympics Bronze Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

6 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei Digitizes Green Powered Pakistan with Fusio ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts 9 accused, 6 com ..

21 minutes ago

DoF announces international conference on public-p ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to organise Expan ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.