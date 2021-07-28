TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Fiji's men's rugby sevens team successfully defended their Olympic title after conquering New Zealand 27-12 in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Wednesday's victory means that Fiji has won the event consecutively at the Games.

Argentina overcame the 2016 Olympics finalists Britain 17-12 to win bronze earlier on Wednesday.