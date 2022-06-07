Fiji, Samoa report more COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The two South Pacific island nations, Fiji and Samoa, have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 from last Friday to Monday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Of the 41 cases recorded, 17 were reported in the central part of Fiji, 21 in the western part and three in the northern part.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 863 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Samoa reported 128 new COVID-19 community cases with the country's cumulative positive cases now standing at 13,924, according to the newspaper Samoa Observer on Tuesday.

All the new cases were recorded from last Wednesday to Monday.

Currently, the death toll from COVID-19 in Samoa stands at 27.