UrduPoint.com

Fiji, Samoa Report More COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Fiji, Samoa report more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The two South Pacific island nations, Fiji and Samoa, have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 from last Friday to Monday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Of the 41 cases recorded, 17 were reported in the central part of Fiji, 21 in the western part and three in the northern part.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 863 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Samoa reported 128 new COVID-19 community cases with the country's cumulative positive cases now standing at 13,924, according to the newspaper Samoa Observer on Tuesday.

All the new cases were recorded from last Wednesday to Monday.

Currently, the death toll from COVID-19 in Samoa stands at 27.

Related Topics

Samoa Fiji March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

1 hour ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

5 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.