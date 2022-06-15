UrduPoint.com

Fiji, Samoa Report More COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Fiji, Samoa report more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The two South Pacific island nations of Fiji and Samoa have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 death since last Thursday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Of the 60 new cases, 21 cases were reported in the central part of the nation, 34 cases in the western part and five cases in the northern part.

The COVID-19 death recorded on Saturday was a 45-year-old female, who had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

This has brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Fiji to 865 since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

In Fiji, 943 COVID-19-positive patients have died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Samoa has reported 128 new COVID-19 community cases, which brought the island nation's total caseload to over 14,300.

Currently, the death toll from COVID-19 in Samoa stands at 27.

