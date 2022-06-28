Fiji, Samoa report more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The South Pacific island country of Fiji has recorded 95 more COVID-19 cases since last Friday, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported on Tuesday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that of the new cases, 37 cases were reported in the central part of Fiji, 28 cases in the western part, 10 in the northern part and 20 in the eastern part.

Fiji has so far recorded more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases with 865 deaths since it recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March 2020.

In Samoa, another South Pacific island country, the health ministry has reported 31 new COVID-19 community cases over the past few days, bringing the total tally to 14,843.

Currently, the COVID-19-related death toll for Samoa remains at 29.

Samoa reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in February last year and its first community case in March this year.