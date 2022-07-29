Fiji, Samoa report more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) APP):The two South Pacific island countries of Fiji and Samoa have reported more COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, according to the Fijivillage news website on Friday.

Samoa's Ministry of Health has confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases from last Thursday to this Monday.

Currently, Samoa has reported 15,374 COVID-19 cases since February last year when the island nation recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case.