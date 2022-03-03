UrduPoint.com

Fiji Sees Increase In Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SUVA, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Fiji has seen an increase in the number of people being admitted to the hospital with leptospirosis and dengue fever, said Fiji's Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary James Fong.

Fong said on Thursday nine children were admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, capital of the island country, over the weekend.

He said three more people have died, including a 63-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 20-year-old.

There have been 567 confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with outbreaks continuing in all four parts of the country.

Apart from leptospirosis, Fong said 249 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in the western part of the country, with statistics beyond the number expected during this time of the year.

He said the central part of the country recorded 166 cases, while 153 cases were detected in the northern part and 65 cases in the eastern part.

The total number of the confirmed cases around the country now stands at 633.

