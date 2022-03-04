UrduPoint.com

Fiji Sees Rise In Influenza-like Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Fiji sees rise in influenza-like cases

SUVA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Fiji's Ministry of Health has noted an increase in cases of flu-like illness at health centers and hospitals and the public was advised Friday to take precautionary measures.

The advisory was issued after the diagnosis of two influenza cases at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's (CWMH) intensive care unit (ICU) in the capital Suva last week.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health Ministry James Fong said lab testings showed an increase in confirmed cases of flu across the Pacific island country.

Fong urged Fijians to seek medical care if they have difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, pain or heaviness in the chest, inability to stay awake or confusion or any other symptoms of concern.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji's influenza season typically began in January and ended by May or June.

However, in 2020 and 2021 there was a marked decrease in the cases of influenza detected, a trend that was also seen in other countries. It is likely that public health and social measures adopted against COVID-19 worked also to contain other respiratory viruses, including flu.

Preventative measures for flu are similar to those for COVID-19, Fong said.

Fiji's parents are advised to keep their children hydrated in particular as a means of reducing cold and influenza symptoms and helping them feel better as fevers can result in dehydration.

The Ministry of Health is particularly concerned about the care of infants and children, who belong to the flu high risk group.

Related Topics

Suva Fiji January May June Influenza 2020

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>