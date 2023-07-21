Open Menu

Fiji Sees Strong Growth In Visitor Arrivals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Fiji saw an 11-percent increase in holiday arrivals for June this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Tourism Fiji said Friday that the island nation recorded 90,460 visitor arrivals in June alone, equivalent to 106 percent of June 2019 figures.

Neighboring countries Australia and New Zealand contribute to 73 percent of visitor arrivals, with 24,000 visitors from New Zealand, the highest arrivals in a month since the reopening of borders.

Fiji has welcomed 417,852 arrivals this year and 1,077,390 since the reopening of borders in 2021

