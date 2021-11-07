Fiji to inoculate children aged 12-14 against COVID-19 from mid-November

SUVA, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Fijian government is preparing to inoculate children aged 12 to 14 with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 from Nov. 15.

According to the Fijivillage news website Sunday, the vaccine rollout for this age group came after a total of 32,533 children aged 15 to 17 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20,059 have received their second dose.

Fiji's health ministry has encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated to gain maximum protection from the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry said the COVID-19 vaccination for children is not compulsory while noting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and can provide protection from severe illness, hospitalization and death.