Fiji, Tonga stress importance of COVID-19 safety measures, immunization

SUVA, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Fiji and Tonga have stressed the importance of COVID-19 safety measures together with immunization as the two South Pacific island nations continue to record more COVID-19 cases.

In Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong urged on Friday the public to remain vigilant, saying that it is important to maintain community-wide adoption of COVID-19 safety measures together with immunization.

According to Fiji's Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete, as of Monday, a total of 161,828 Fijians or around 51.7 percent of the booster-eligible individuals in the country have received third dose or first booster dose.

Only 23,508 individuals in Fiji have been administered the fourth dose, or second booster dose.

Over the past few days since last Friday, Fiji has reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to more than 67,000 since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

Currently, Fiji has recorded a total of 875 COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, Tonga, an island nation with a population of more than 100,000, has confirmed that COVID-19 cases have spread throughout the country after it opened its borders on Aug. 1, this year.

Tonga's Ministry of Health confirmed that there are 1,042 active cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths in the country on Tuesday.

Currently, 98 percent of those aged over 12 years have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 91 percent the second dose and 59 percent a booster shot.

More than half of 5-11 years old children have had their first vaccination.

The Tongan government has urged the public to continue to follow COVID-19 health guidelines, including those traveling from overseas.