Fiji Tourism Hit With Climate, Pandemic Double Whammy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Coral Coast, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Fiji dive operator Ashwin Pal was living his dream until the global pandemic hit, guiding tourists around an underwater wonderland of dazzling Pacific coral reefs.

Now the 35-year-old hunts the neon-hued fish he once proudly showed off to international visitors, forced to kill the creatures he loves to feed his wife and four children.

And the coronavirus-induced shutdown of Fiji's tourism industry is not the only crisis facing Pal's Coral Coast paradise, with climate change posing a longer-term threat to the region's marine environment.

"Lots of coral's been bleached, lots of corals are dying -- soft coral, hard coral -- to be honest," Pal told AFP.

Fiji is also regularly pounded by category five super-storms, with Cyclone Yasa the latest to menace the island nation of 900,000 this week.

Such top-of-the-scale monsters were once rare, but many scientists and Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama blame their increased frequency -- and the accompanying damage to coral and tourism infrastructure -- on climate change.

It has created an uncertain future for Pal and many thousands like him across the Pacific, who rely on tourism and a climate-vulnerable environment for their livelihoods.

