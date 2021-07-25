Fiji upgrades restrictions amid rising COVID-19

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Fiji has upgraded restrictions as more COVID-19 cases are reported, according to the health authorities.

According to Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong on Sunday, all unnecessary movements should be restricted from Monday, and Fijians are urged to stay home as much as possible.

Movement outside home must only be for approved employment purposes, medical purposes or to get groceries. To facilitate this, the curfew hours throughout the Western Division will be effective from 6:00 p.

m. to 4:00 a.m. like the capital Suva.

All movements from the Central Division to the Western Division will be assessed on a case by case basis and higher priority for approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after the 2nd dose of the vaccines.

All movements from the Viti Levu to the Northern Division and maritime islands will be assessed on a case by case basis and higher priority for approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after the 2nd dose of the vaccines.