UrduPoint.com

Fiji Vote Tight With Count In Final Stretch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Fiji vote tight with count in final stretch

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's tumultuous election was too close to call Saturday heading into the final stretch of counting, with a thin margin separating incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama from bitter rival Sitiveni Rabuka.

Two-time coup leader and former prime minister Rabuka, 74, is challenging Bainimarama, 68, an ex-navy commodore who has won two elections since first seizing control of the island nation in a 2006 putsch.

Rabuka's People's Alliance party and its coalition partner held a 45 to 42 percent lead over Bainimarama's Fiji First on Saturday evening, with more than half the country's 2,071 polling stations having submitted their results.

But Bainimarama -- who has been silent since votes were cast Wednesday -- is widely expected to gain ground when booths in urbanised areas submit their tallies, with a final result anticipated by Sunday.

Police summoned Rabuka for questioning late Friday after he repeatedly complained about "anomalies" in the results and asked the military to step in.

People's Alliance general-secretary Sakiasi Ditoka was also questioned.

Rabuka said Saturday he believed he had been summoned because of his request to the military, which has "overall" responsibility for maintaining stability under Fiji's 2013 constitution.

"They tried to paint a picture of a person, a high-profile person, making a statement like that -- and how that would impact on the people," he told reporters.

Analyst Lucy Albiston from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said all options were on the table for both sides as the final result loomed.

"Depending on the results on Sunday, we may still see more calls questioning the electoral process or utilising the legal system in an attempt to hold on to a chance of power," she told AFP.

- Election 'anomaly' - The aftermath of Wednesday's poll has grown increasingly tense since an election night "anomaly" knocked results offline for four hours.

Opposition parties led by Rabuka have said the incident cast doubt on the entire election process and that counting should be stopped immediately.

"In view of the substantial breach of counting, we demand an immediate cessation of the current electoral process and to be replaced with a fresh manual count of all votes," Rabuka told the country's election supervisor in a letter written Thursday and released on Saturday.

Rabuka's hopes of stopping the count faded on Friday, however, when military commander Jone Kalouniwai rebuffed his plea for the army to get involved.

The answer was "no", Rabuka said, "he will not be drawn into it".

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry -- a former prime minister -- on Saturday repeated claims that the election had been undermined by voter fraud.

Election supervisor Mohammed Saneem hit back, saying Chaudhry had provided no evidence.

"Mr Chaudhry has made a grand claim about voter fraud," he told reporters at the national vote centre.

"This is serious ladies and gentlemen. Step up with the evidence." International observers have expressed no concerns about the conduct or counting of the vote.

Rebekha Sharkie, an election observer and Australian member of parliament, said no "significant irregularities or issues" had been recorded during pre-polling, postal voting or the casting of ballots on election day.

While the vote is seen as a test of Fiji's often-fragile democracy, there is a regional significance as well -- Bainimarama has been close to China, while Rabuka is likely to distance himself from Beijing.

Four Fijian prime ministers have been toppled by coups in the past 35 years.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Army China Parliament Democracy Vote Beijing Alliance Lead Fiji May Sunday All From Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

17 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

18 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

18 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.