Fijian Cabinet Agrees To Carry Out Feasibility Study On Medicinal Cannabis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SUVA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Fijian government has agreed that a feasibility study will be undertaken for the emerging market in medicinal cannabis in the Pacific island country.

The feasibility study will be overseen by a taskforce led by the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday.

Medicinal cannabis is defined as the use of cannabis, including its constituents, tetrahydrocannabinol and other cannabinoids, that are mainly used for the treatment, or symptom reduction of a range of illnesses and conditions prescribed by the physician.

According to the government, there is currently no specific legislation for the cultivation and production of medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

The findings of the feasibility study, any subsequent proposed amendments to the law, and the drafting of a new law in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor-General will be brought back to the cabinet for making a decision.

The ministry and Investment Fiji have received expressions of interest from two foreign ventures in the construction of a medicinal cannabis facility for confined extraction and manufacturing of medicinal cannabis.

