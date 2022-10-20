Fijian economy expected to see double-digit growth this year

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :-- Fiji's economy is expected to recover much faster than earlier expected, and register a double-digit growth this year, said a Fijian official on Thursday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Economy Shiri Gounder attributed this to a strong rebound in tourism, a pick-up in private sector confidence and strong consumption activity, according to Fijivillage news website.

The recent change in outlook by the U.S.-based credit rating agency Moody's is in line with the strong rebound in the Fijian economy and government's fiscal consolidation efforts to put the debt on a downward path, he said, adding that the Macro-Economic Committee is currently reviewing the growth forecast and new numbers are expected by mid-November this year.

The tourism industry, which accounts for about 38 percent of Fiji's gross domestic product (GDP) and employs approximately 150,000 people, directly and indirectly, is the backbone of the economy and the biggest foreign exchange earner.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, received more than 800,000 foreign tourists per year before the pandemic.