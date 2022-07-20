UrduPoint.com

Fijian Economy On Path To Recovery Despite Challenges Posed By COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Fijian government has stepped up efforts to accelerate economy despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Wednesday.

Bainimarama made the remarks in his opening address at the provincial council meeting of Ba, one of the South Pacific island country's 14 provinces, which is located in the main island Viti Levu, according to a Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) report.

He said the Fijian government has injected money to revive economic activities, helping many businesses avoid shutting down.

After the successful reopening of its borders, Fiji's economy is projected to grow 12.4 percent this year, up from 11.3 percent predicted earlier, he said, adding that over 10,000 Fijians have retained their jobs.

Fiji revised up this year's economic outlook last month as its economy has been on the path to recovery after being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.

