Fijian employers struggling to find workers

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Fiji Employers and Commerce Federation said Thursday that nearly 20,000 workers have left the country.

Kameli Batiweti, chief executive officer of the federation, said this has exacerbated the plight of local Fijian employers, who are not only recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but also struggling to find workers, reported the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Batiweti said labor migration is massive and the private sector in Fiji is in a difficult position.

However, he said, those going overseas for employment also contributed back to the country's economy through remittances.

According to the country's Ministry of Youth and sports, there are still many job-seeking youths, and the National Youth Fair to be held in August may be the solution to their job search.

The ministry said it's trying to engage as many employers as possible for the upcoming event.