Fijian President Urges All Nations To Save Oceans, Reefs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SUVA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere on Thursday called upon all nations to join hands to save oceans and reefs at the World Oceans Day celebration in the Pacific island country.

While addressing the celebration, Katonivere said protecting oceans and reefs is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration between governments, the private sector and ordinary citizens.

"Our oceans and reefs are not only vital to sustaining life on Earth but also crucial for the overall well-being of our planet. They regulate our climate, provide sustenance to millions, and support countless industries that fuel economic growth." The president said they serve as a source of inspiration, tranquility, and spiritual connection for people around the globe, especially for people in the Pacific.

According to Katonivere, Fiji is taking crucial steps in protecting its oceans and reefs, aligned with the global commitments of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Global Biodiversity Framework.

He said the government is committed to leading the efforts towards 100-percent sustainable ocean management and 30-percent protection of its waters to safeguard ocean ecosystems and sustainably build Fiji's ocean economy.

The president also encouraged all stakeholders to invest in scientific research, share knowledge, and foster international cooperation to ensure the long-term viability of oceans.

