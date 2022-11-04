UrduPoint.com

Fijians Need To Have Their Own Affordable Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SUVA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :There is a critical need to increase stockpiles of homes in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, a Fijian minister said on Friday.

While inaugurating 12 houses at the Koroipita Model Town in Lautoka, Fiji's second-largest city, Attorney General and Housing Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said housing has been neglected in Fiji for decades and every Fijian has a right to live with dignity, according to reports by the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

He said the Fijian government had introduced some initiatives to encourage people to own affordable homes. This includes a housing grant of 30,000 Fijian Dollars (13,000 U.S. dollars) for those earning up to 50,000 Fijian dollars (21,000 U.

S. dollars).

This was not paid back by Fijians, he said, adding that they work with various other organizations to ensure that people have access to housing. The Koroipita Model Community offers more than safe housing and high-quality services in a fully developed 50-acre subdivision, according to the developer.

The Koroipita Trust has engineered and serviced subdivisions and cyclone-safe houses, and provides guidance and support for the advancement of poor families.

The Model Towns prescription offers important solutions for managing rural/urban drift and for the resettlement of climate change and other refugees. They are cost-effective, safe housing for family advancement in a clean and green environment.

