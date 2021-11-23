Fijians urged to abide by COVID-19 safety measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said Tuesday COVID-19 safety measures are being increasingly ignored, with poor compliance more clearly visible in major business facilities.

Fong said Fiji should expect the third wave of cases due to excessive gatherings during Christmas and the New Year.

He stressed that the public need to embrace society-wide promotion and compliance with COVID-19 safe measures.

He said while the easing of restrictions is needed to facilitate social and economic livelihood, the public must ensure that together with vaccination, people continue to observe COVID-19 safety measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will protect people against severe illnesses, deaths, and hospitalization.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 19 last year.

The country has recorded 52,453 cases and 695 deaths after the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in April.