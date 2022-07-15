Fijians urged to get vaccinated amid rising COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Fijians have been urged on Friday to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots as the island nation continues to report more COVID-19 cases recently.

Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said on Friday that Fiji continues to record increasing COVID-19 cases and it is imperative for people in the country to get vaccinated and also receive their booster shots, according to the Fijivillage news website.

The Health Ministry confirmed that Fiji has reported 326 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days. Of the 326 new cases, 149 cases were reported in the central part of the country.

Currently, 95 percent of Fijians aged 18 and above have received their second dose, he said, adding that 38,755 children aged 15-17 years have received their first dose and 32,093 have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

In addition, 25,782 of children aged 12-14 years in Fiji have received their first dose and 15,743 have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Meanwhile, schools around Fiji have been asked to reinforce COVID-19 safety measures as students will return to school for another term.

Fiji's education Minister Premila Kumar said that teachers, heads of schools and students are strongly recommended to wear masks amid rising cases.

So far, Fiji has brought back many COVID-19 safety measures in hospitals, health centers and other workplaces due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Fiji, a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has reported a total of more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases with 869 deaths since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

In addition, 912 COVID-19 patients have died from serious medical conditions unrelated to the virus.