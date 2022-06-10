UrduPoint.com

Fijians Urged To Take Booster Shots Amid Growing COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Fijians urged to take booster shots amid growing COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Fijians have been advised to get their booster doses as immunity obtained from COVID-19 vaccination wanes over time and the current case numbers indicate an urgency to increase the booster dose coverage.

Fiji's Ministry of Health has recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 this week, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported on Friday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said of the 61 cases, 38 were from the central part of Fiji, 18 in the western part and five in the northern part.

Fong said 95 percent of the target population have received the first two doses of the vaccine and 30 percent of the population above the age of 18 have had a booster dose.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported a positive response from its school vaccination program as 90.6 percent of the eligible population above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The ministry rolled out the program in January which was targeted at teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17.

A total of 15,638 students between the ages of 12 and 14 have received two doses of the vaccine, while 32,017 children between the ages of 15 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fiji has surpassed 64,000 since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed case.

The country has so far reported a total of 863 COVID-19 related deaths.

