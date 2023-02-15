SUVA, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:Fiji's COVID-19 restrictions removal will make foreign visitors' travel easier and more convenient, said Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka on Wednesday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Gavoka said that the decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccination and travel restrictions was made following careful consideration of the global and national COVID-19 situation by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce in Fiji.

The lifting of these restrictions has been welcomed by many people, and he is getting a lot of positive responses from the people over the decision, Gavoka added.

According to the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce, from Tuesday, Fiji no longer has any border restrictions due to COVID-19 as international travelers are no longer required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and travel insurance.