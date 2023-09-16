Saint�tienne, France, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Fiji face a must-win clash with Australia in World Cup Pool C on Sunday in Saint Etienne, according to captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji thrilled with their expansive game last week against Wales but came up agonisingly short in a 32-26 defeat in Bordeaux, meaning they cannot afford to lose again against the Wallabies, who started their campaign with a 35-15 success against Georgia.

"It's a do-or-die game for us, so that's our mentality going into this week," said Nayacalevu.

Another defeat would surely end Fiji's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Fiji dominated statistically against Wales, with more than 60 percent possession and territorial advantage, and carrying for 655 metres compared to 396.

Wales made more than 250 tackles in a stubborn rearguard action and held off a rousing finish from Fiji with two tries in the final eight minutes.

"We carried very well, we had a lot of possession but we turned over the ball quite a lot -- I think 17 times and nine of them were in the actual contact," said Fiji's head coach Simon Raiwalui.

"So we've worked on that, securing that ball and just taking our chances when we have them." That is something Australia are wary of.

"They've got that Fijian flair, they've got world class players across the board and they love to throw the ball around anywhere on the field," said Wallaby fly-half Carter Gordon.

Australia have been working on getting numbers around the ball carrier, not just to bring him down but also to prevent an offload.

"We've been working on our defence and just trying to nullify the opportunities we give them with the ball," said lock Nick Frost, 23, who is prefered to Richie Arnold.

"You can see after training, the boys are doing extras in defending and working on our tackles and working as a collective because that's what Fiji is looking for with broken lines and we can't give them that.

"As everyone knows, Fijians are really hard to tackle, they're made out of stone." History is not on Fiji's side, though, having beaten Australia only twice in 22 Tests, and not since an 18-16 success in Sydney in 1954.

They have met in three of the last four World Cup tournaments, with Australia running out winners every time.

Australia may have started the second Eddie Jones era with five straight defeats before their win over Georgia in Paris, but Raiwalui has been impressed with the young squad put together by the veteran coach.

"They've been playing very well, they've got a young dynamic team, very aggressive on the gainline: their carries, their cleans, a lot of strike weapons across the field," said Raiwalui.

Those are the kind of compliments usually aimed at the Flying Fijians, who in recent years have added forward steel to their backs' ingenuity.

"The power contest will be interesting, they've got a very big pack. But we want to take them on in that area," said Jones, who has plumped for experience in tighthead prop James Slipper, 34, and scrum-half Nic White, 33.

He has an injury doubt over captain Will Skelton, though, who limped out of Thursday's training before heading for a scan on Friday.

It will be a special occasion for several Australia players with Fijian origins.

Centre Samu Kerevi, left wing Marika Koroibete and replacement back Suli Vunivalu were all born in Fiji, while right wing Mark Nawaqanitawase, No.8 Rob Valetini and replacement scrum-half Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa have family ties to the island nation.

"It's a big moment for them, obviously for being Fijian-descended, but obviously to get out and rip it representing Australia," said Frost.

Raiwalui is glad to see Fijians succeeding, whoever they play for.

"We're proud of all Fijians that play all over the world," he said.

"Some have had to go oversees to find opportunities but we're proud of all our brothers."bc/nr