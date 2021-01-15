UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji's Ministry Of Health Train Staff For COVID-19 Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Fiji's ministry of health train staff for COVID-19 vaccination

SUVA, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Fiji's health ministry is prepared to securely handle the COVID-19 vaccine from its procurement to the vaccination process and is training staff to administer it.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fiji's Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete said on Friday they have completed the training of the staff that will be carrying out the groundwork.

Waqainabete said they will start the registration process to ensure the right people get vaccinated, which will also help the health ministry track of Fijians intending to travel overseas.

"If that person decides to go overseas after the vaccination program, then we can say you have the right person coming," he said.

Waqainabete said the COVID-19 vaccination will come in batches, therefore the ministry will categorize the priority groups.

Fiji is working to register all receivers planned for the first phase of vaccination.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said earlier that the priority group in phase 1 will include frontline workers and people aged 60 years and above.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020, and 53 cases in total with two deaths so far.

It maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.

Related Topics

Fiji March 2020 All From

Recent Stories

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomo ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 45 d ..

29 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

11 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.