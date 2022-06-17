SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:Fiji's Ministry of Health has asked those testing positive for COVID-19 to conduct a compulsory seven-day isolation and not to work or go to school after more COVID-19 cases were reported in the island nation.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong has reiterated that if someone tests positive, isolation is mandatory for 7 days and anyone who is sick with COVID-19 like symptoms should not be attending work or school, according to the Fijivillage news website on Friday.

"We continue to see an increasing trend but recent severe disease and death have been seen only in those with severe comorbidities (underlying illnesses)," he said, adding that severe disease and death are also seen if the people are either unvaccinated or have not received the booster dose.