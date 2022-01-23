UrduPoint.com

Filipino Magsayo Captures WBC Featherweight Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Filipino Magsayo captures WBC featherweight title

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Filipino Mark Magsayo dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell on Saturday with a majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing.

The 26-year-old undefeated Magsayo won on points on two of the three judges' scorecards as he handed Russell his first defeat since 2015. Two judges had 115-113 for Magsayo while the other scored it even, 114-114.

"This is my dream since I was a kid," said Magsayo. "I am so proud of my country. Thank you for the support from Filipino fans. Now I became a world champion." Magsayo, who is promoted by fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao and trained by Freddie Roach, improved to 24-0 with 16 knockouts with his upset win.

Russell fought with an injured shoulder Saturday which reduced him to a one-handed fighter for the majority of the contest at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"I hit him with some good shots in the third round and that is why he got hurt," said Magsayo. "I got him hurt a lot." Magsayo earned the title shot with a stunning knockout of Julio Ceja in an August title eliminator.

Russell, 33, was making just his sixth title defense. He has a reputation of fighting sparingly which means he is forced to face mandatory challengers almost every time he fights. He didn't defend last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike many of the mandatory challengers Russell has faced over the past few years, Magsayo proved to be a legit contender.

Some ranking agencies had already started removing Russell from their lists because he usually fights just once a year.

Related Topics

Injured World Hotel Gary Atlantic City August 2015 From Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

18 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

18 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.