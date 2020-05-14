UrduPoint.com
Filipino Recruit Sotto Signs With G-League Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Filipino recruit Sotto signs with G-League club

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Filipino prospect Kai Sotto has decided to bypass US college basketball and sign with a development G-League team for next season.

The 2.18 metre (7-foot-2) centre has signed with a new G-League team that is unaffiliated with any NBA franchise. The new club does not have a name yet.

Sotto joins other high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team.

Sotto is trying to become the first home-grown Filipino player drafted in the NBA. Green grew up in the US but can trace his routes to the Philippines.

Sotto, who turned 18 on Monday, spent this past season at a development academy in Atlanta. He is eligible for the 2021 NBA entry draft.

Raymond Townsend, who played for the Golden State Warriors in the 1980s, was the first player with Philippine heritage to play in the NBA.

