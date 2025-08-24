Film artist Jamshed Ansari remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The twentieth death anniversary of radio, television, and film artist Jamshed Ansari was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

Born on December 31, 1942, in the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, he migrated to Pakistan along with his family at the time of partition.

Jamshed Ansari played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest-running Pakistani radio program, `Hamid Mian Kay Haan’.

Jamshed’s first television play from Karachi television was ‘Ghora ghaas khata hai’.

In a career spanning over forty years, Jamshed Ansari had over two hundred tv dramas, three films and many radio programs to his credit. He earned fifty-five national and two international awards during his career.

Jamshed Ansari breathed his last on August 24, 2005.