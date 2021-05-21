UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film "Love Will Tear Us Apart" Tops China Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Film

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- "love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, topped China's box office chart on Thursday, raking in 99.8 million Yuan (about 15.5 million U.S. Dollars) on the first day of its release.

The earning of this movie accounts for over 40 percent of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 233.2 million yuan on Thursday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, came in second with daily sales of 61.1 million yuan in presale.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took the third place on the daily box office chart, raking in 22.7 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China From Million Love

Recent Stories

Lavrov Qualifies His Conversation With Blinken as ..

1 minute ago

Paris, Berlin back US 15% global minimum corporate ..

1 minute ago

Philippine president calls for "greater solidarity ..

1 minute ago

China to remain cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Confirms Preparations Ongoing for Lukashen ..

1 minute ago

Colombia dropped as Copa America co-host

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.