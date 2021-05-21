Film "Love Will Tear Us Apart" Tops China Box Office

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- "love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, topped China's box office chart on Thursday, raking in 99.8 million Yuan (about 15.5 million U.S. Dollars) on the first day of its release.

The earning of this movie accounts for over 40 percent of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 233.2 million yuan on Thursday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, came in second with daily sales of 61.1 million yuan in presale.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took the third place on the daily box office chart, raking in 22.7 million yuan.