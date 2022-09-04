UrduPoint.com

Film Opens Debate On Spy Who Leaked US Nuke Plans To Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Venice, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The little-known story of a teenage scientist who passed US nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union is the subject of a new documentary that premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week.

"A Compassionate Spy", by celebrated US filmmaker Steve James, hopes to reignite debate about nuclear weapons at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

"Climate change and other issues have taken our attention away from that threat but it's always been there and it's coming back," James told AFP in Venice.

Ted Hall was just 19 when he was recruited to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II that led to the creation of the world's first nuclear weapon.

Sympathetic to the Communist cause, and fearing a future in which only the US had the bomb, Hall decided to pass designs to Moscow.

The story has been largely forgotten, even though Hall came clean in the last years of his life in the 1990s.

"Many people will no doubt conclude that he should not have done it, that his fears of the US becoming fascist or the US pre-emptively striking the Soviet Union were not grounded," said James, who is known especially for his landmark 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams".

"But there's no question he did it for the right reasons -- he didn't do it for profit or fame, he did it because he had a genuine fear of what the US is capable of.

"And ultimately, we're the only ones who have dropped a nuclear bomb so it's not an unreasonable fear." Although the FBI long suspected Hall of espionage, they were never able to find conclusive evidence.

But the tension for him and his family was almost unbearable, especially when two other spies, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, were executed in the US in 1953.

The film makes clear the vastly different attitudes towards Russians in 1944, when the Soviet Union was a wartime ally, seen as heroically standing up to Nazism.

Hall later said he would not have done it had he known about the crimes of Joseph Stalin at the time.

"Maybe he was wilfully naive," said James. "But we have to remember, he was so young."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Moscow Nuclear Young Venice Manhattan FBI World War Family From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

12 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.