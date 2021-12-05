Film Screening "One-way Glass" on Dec 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize film screening titled 'One-way Glass' on December 12. According to Theatre Walay,One-Way Glass is the story of a hapless migrant Pakistani woman who is trapped in a violent loveless marriage.

The film follows her path to self-realization as it becomes apparent that her husband, like her, leads a clandestine parallel life.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director-Nauman Khalid, the writer - Irfan Ahmed Urfi & the star-Amna Khalid, who is here all the way from the US.