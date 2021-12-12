UrduPoint.com

Film Screening "One-way Glass" Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Film Screening "One-way Glass" tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize film screening titled 'One-way Glass' on December 13(Monday).

According to Theatre Walay,One-Way Glass is the story of a hapless migrant Pakistani woman who is trapped in a violent loveless marriage.

The film follows her path to self-realization as it becomes apparent that her husband, like her, leads a clandestine parallel life.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director-Nauman Khalid, the writer - Irfan Ahmed Urfi & the star-Amna Khalid, who is here all the way from the US.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Marriage December Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.