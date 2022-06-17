Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron and his allies made a final push Friday for votes in tense elections for parliament, where the centrist president is at risk of losing his majority in the face of a resurgent left-wing alliance.

Falling short of the 289 seats needed to reach a majority in the lower-house National Assembly would be a heavy blow to Macron's reform agenda, just two months after he won re-election against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Friday is the last day of legal campaigning, with all political activity banned from midnight and Saturday a day of calm before voting gets under way on Sunday.

Unlike in the presidential fight last April, Macron is seeing an unexpected challenge from the left, where Socialists, Greens and Communists have united behind the hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party.

Melenchon's allies have slammed Macron's trip this week to Kyiv, accusing him of using the Ukraine crisis to grandstand instead of addressing everyday French concerns including soaring inflation.

"He thought this parliamentary election was just going to be a formality... that it was already settled," Melenchon told BFM television on Friday.

He is urging voters to deny Macron another majority, though opinion polls indicate the left is unlikely to win an outright majority itself, which could force Macron to name Melenchon prime minister.

An Odoxa poll published Friday by Le Figaro found that 70 percent of voters do not want Macron to have a majority after the second-round run-off elections on Sunday.

That could seriously complicate Macron's domestic plans, such as pushing back the retirement age to 65 from 62.

Macron said the Ukraine crisis, "which is going to impact us significantly", meant that France could not afford to be divided.

"If our country can unite, come together while respecting our differences, we can come out stronger from this crisis," he told BFM in a separate interview Friday.