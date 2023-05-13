UrduPoint.com

Final Countdown: Thai Parties Make Last-day Pitch To Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Thai opposition leaders toured Bangkok in open-top jeeps Saturday in a final-day bid to woo voters, urging them to turn out in force to oust the military-backed government.

The kingdom goes to the polls on Sunday with voters tipped to issue a damning verdict on former coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha after nearly a decade in power.

But in a country where coups and court rulings have often overturned election results, there are fears the military could seek to cling on -- despite the army chief insisting there would be no intervention this time.

Pheu Thai's main prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra waved and made the traditional Thai "wai" greeting to supporters as she toured the streets in an open-top jeep.

Dozens of trucks decked out in the party's scarlet banners paraded from the Democracy Monument towards Bangkok's main shopping district.

Supporters waved flags and chanted: "Pheu Thai landslide." "I hope Thai people will vote for us to solve your problems," Paetongtarn told reporters.

Despite giving birth to her second child less than two weeks ago, the 36-year-old showed no sign of flagging in the scorching tropical heat.

"It's only been 12 days, I'm a little bit tired but that's okay," she told AFP.

"I'm so excited."Pheu Thai has been leading opinion polls, but the party's route to power could face roadblocks from a Senate handpicked by the military under the 2017 junta-scripted constitution.

Paetongtarn's billionaire tycoon father Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted as prime minister by a military coup in 2006, while her aunt suffered the same fate at Prayut's hands in 2014.

