UrduPoint.com

Final Curtain For Musical 'West Side Story' On Broadway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Final curtain for musical 'West Side Story' on Broadway

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The re-imagined version of the popular musical "West Side Story" will not reopen on Broadway, its producer said Monday, an indirect victim of the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on New York's theater industry.

The revived production opened in February last year but was forced to shutter just one month later as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the city.

"It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story will not reopen," producer Kate Horton said in a statement.

"For a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition," she added, thanking the "brilliant, creative artists" in the production who brought the story "to life at the Broadway Theatre, even for so brief a time." Directed by Belgian Ivo van Hove, who gave the 1957 musical an unprecedented makeover, with a more diverse cast and dealing with current themes such as police violence and rape.

The pandemic was not the show's only obstacle: its original producer, Scott Rudin, stepped aside for Horton to take the job following allegations of workplace harassment.

And one of the main actors, Amar Ramasar, was embroiled in allegations of inappropriate behavior dating back to his years in the New York Ballet Troupe.

Theaters on Broadway, which are set to reopen in September, have announced that they will require the audience and all production members to be vaccinated.

The public will still have a chance to see a new version of "West Side Story" in the cinema in December, directed by Steven Spielberg.

vgr/ch/gle

Related Topics

Police Job Van New York February September December 2020 All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

8 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

8 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

8 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

8 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

8 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.