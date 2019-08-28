Final 'Girl With Dragon Tattoo' novel hits shelves

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :It is only right that a best-selling novel series about an unstoppable computer-hacker assassin should go out with a bang.

In "The Girl Who Lived Twice", hitting bookstore shelves in 30-odd countries this month, Swedish crime writer Stieg Larsson's antiheroine Lisbeth Salander is back for a high-paced final instalment of the "Millennium" saga.

The last in the series -- which kicked off in 2005 with "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" -- is a tale of political scandal, death, power games, and lashings of Nordic noir.

It wraps up a six-part, best-selling social commentary on contemporary Sweden, the threat of technology to individual liberties, and violence against women.

For the finale, Salander is in Moscow to settle a long-running feud with evil twin sister Camilla, before becoming embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Russian gangsters.

Her sidekick is Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who calls on Salander to help trace the identity of a homeless man whose last words pointed to damaging secrets at the highest levels of government.

It is this kind of psychological suspense which helped the "Millenium" series sell about 100 million copies around the globe.

The series was created by Stieg Larsson, a Swedish investigative journalist who specialised in covering far-right politics.

But his fame came posthumously.