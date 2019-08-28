UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final 'Girl With Dragon Tattoo' Novel Hits Shelves

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Final 'Girl With Dragon Tattoo' novel hits shelves

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :It is only right that a best-selling novel series about an unstoppable computer-hacker assassin should go out with a bang.

In "The Girl Who Lived Twice", hitting bookstore shelves in 30-odd countries this month, Swedish crime writer Stieg Larsson's antiheroine Lisbeth Salander is back for a high-paced final instalment of the "Millennium" saga.

The last in the series -- which kicked off in 2005 with "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" -- is a tale of political scandal, death, power games, and lashings of Nordic noir.

It wraps up a six-part, best-selling social commentary on contemporary Sweden, the threat of technology to individual liberties, and violence against women.

For the finale, Salander is in Moscow to settle a long-running feud with evil twin sister Camilla, before becoming embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Russian gangsters.

Her sidekick is Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who calls on Salander to help trace the identity of a homeless man whose last words pointed to damaging secrets at the highest levels of government.

It is this kind of psychological suspense which helped the "Millenium" series sell about 100 million copies around the globe.

The series was created by Stieg Larsson, a Swedish investigative journalist who specialised in covering far-right politics.

But his fame came posthumously.

Related Topics

Scandal Technology Moscow Russia Man Sweden Women Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2019

37 minutes ago

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

9 hours ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

10 hours ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

11 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.