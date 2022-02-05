UrduPoint.com

Final Men's Olympic Downhill Training Cancelled

Published February 05, 2022

Final men's Olympic downhill training cancelled

Yanqing, China, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The third and final training run for the men's Olympic downhill -- one of the most prestigious events of the Games -- was cancelled Saturday because of high winds.

Just three racers -- Austrian Matthias Mayer, Italian Christof Innerhofer and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde -- came down the 3.1 kilometre-long "Rock" course before organisers called it a day.

"Due to the present weather situation with high winds and no window in the forecast for decreasing winds, in the best interest of safety the jury together with the organisers have decided to cancel today's (training run)," a statement read.

According to the official forecast, the strong gusts of wind made the minus 19.5 degrees Celsius (18.4 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature feel like minus 28.3C.

The downhill medal race is scheduled for 0300GMT on Saturday, when similar windy, cold weather conditions are expected.

Racers completed the first two training runs on Thursday and Friday without problem.

