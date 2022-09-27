UrduPoint.com

Final Results In Italy's Election

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Final results in Italy's election

Rome, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote in weekend elections and her right-wing coalition secured a clear majority in parliament, final results showed Tuesday.

Her ally Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigration League party, won 8.8 percent in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, according to interior ministry figures.

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia party secured 8.1 percent in the Chamber.

Together with a smaller party representing less than one percent of the vote, their right-wing coalition secured 43.8 percent of votes in the lower house of parliament.

With additional votes from Italians abroad and in two independent regions, the coalition ends up with a total of 237 seats in the 400-seat Chamber and 115 seats in the 200-seat upper house Senate -- a clear majority.

Their main rival, the centre-left Democratic Party, won 19 percent of the vote, and with its smaller ecological leftist allies will have 84 seats in the Chamber and 44 seats in the Senate.

The Five Star Movement took home 15.4 percent of the vote and will have 52 seats in the lower house and 28 in the upper house.

The centrist Azione alliance secured 7.8 percent and will hold 21 seats in the Chamber and nine seats in the Senate.

