Final round of "Chinese Bridge" contest for secondary school students held in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The regional final of the 15th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students in Mongolia was held here Saturday.

This year's competition was organized with the theme "Fly High with Chinese.

"During the final round of the competition, a total of 15 finalists from schools across the country showcased their skills of Chinese language and culture through speeches, quiz and cultural performances.

Enkhee Narangerel, a 10th-grade pupil from a secondary school of the northern Mongolian province of Darkhan-Uul, won the contest.