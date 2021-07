Finals to be held at Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Following are the finals to be held at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25 (all local time): Swimming: Men's 400 individual medley, 10:30 Men's 400m freestyle, 10:52 Women's 400m individual medley, 11:12 Women's 4X100m freestyle relay, 11:45 Shooting: Women's 10m air pistol final, 11:15 Men's 10m air rifle final, 15:30 Skateboarding: Men's street final, 12:25 Road cycling: Women's road race, 13:00 Diving: Women's synchronised 3m springboard, 15:00 Weightlifting: Men's 61kg, 15:50 Men's 67kg, 19:50 Archery: Women's team final, 16:40 Judo: Women's 52kg final, 18:50 Men's 66kg final, 19:15 Fencing: Women's foil individual final, 20:45 Men's epee individual final, 21:15 Taekwondo:Women's 57kg final, 21:30Men's 68kg final, 21:45