Finance chiefs vie to inoculate world economy against virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Governments and central banks are injecting eye-popping sums and emergency policy remedies into the global economy as the coronavirus pandemic upends all normal life.

Markets have crashed as world growth faces its biggest crisis since 2008, and have so far shrugged off the stimulatory efforts as the outbreak engulfs the West.

AFP surveys responses by major economies as the coronavirus has spread from China to infect the rest of the world, enforcing national lockdowns and crippling businesses: