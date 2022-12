BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Anjum Wazir Khan has assumed charge as Finance Manager, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here in Beijing, China.

He replaced Khan Ajmal Malik who left for Pakistan after the completion of his tenure.

Anjum Wazir Khan arrived in China recently and formally took charge of the office on November 23 APP/asg \778