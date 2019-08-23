Finance Ministry Rejects Media Reports Of AGP Blacklisting Pakistan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Finance Ministry Friday categorically rejected certain media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The ministry termed these reports as incorrect and baseless, the ministry said in a short statement.
"Media reports being circulated about Pakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless," the Finance Ministry said.