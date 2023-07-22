Financed by KSrelief, Ambulance service carries out 81 missions for Refugees in Lebanon

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Financed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Ambulance Service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Al-Minya city in nothern Lebanon carried out 81 emergency missions this week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for the injured.

This aid comes within the framework of a project to support services and ambulatory transportation in the areas of refugees and the host community in Lebanon.