Financial firm ranks risks to Australian mining sector

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Professional services firm, KPMG Australia, on Thursday released an annual report on the economic risks to Australia's mining industry, which reveals that future commodity prices and decarbonization were perceived as major issues.

The Australian Mining Risk Forecast 2022/23 report was compiled after surveying Australian mining executives on their largest fears for the industry.

The report showed that Australia's mining industry's focus had shifted from the COVID-19 pandemic to the commodity market and new environmental regulations.

"The focus has shifted away from the geopolitical tensions of the past two years where the global pandemic and fears around possible fallout from a global trade war were top of mind for Australian mining leaders," said Nick Harridge, partner and national mining leader for KPMG Australia.

The report referred to decarbonization as a "double edged sword", both an opportunity and a point of uncertainty for the sector.

It said that 87 percent of the executive's response believed that new technology played a key role in the transition, and nearly half said technological innovation would be a major source of disruption.

Major commodity companies have been making shows of a transition to renewable energy generation. Last month mining company BP Australia announced it would acquire a major stake in one of the world's largest green energy hubs in Western Australia.

However, as the nation moves away from using fossil fuels domestically it is ramping up its exports. An annual report from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, forecast that Australia would export 184 million tons of metallurgical coal by financial year 2026-27, up from 171 million tons in 2020-21.

Caron Sugars, a partner in KPMG's Governance, Risk and Controls Advisory and board Advisory Services groups, called out the increasing focus on regulatory and compliance concerns.

"They (mining leaders) are operating in a heightened environment of intensifying regulatory requirements and stakeholder scrutiny particularly in the wake of (the United Nations climate change conference) COP26 last November."